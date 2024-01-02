Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union is offering seven free financial education webinars from January to March.

They will be led by expert financial educators who will provide financial tips during interactive lessons. To register, go to HawaiiStateFCU.com/events.

Image by Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay

“We are pleased to once again offer these free webinars to help our members and the community-at-large to learn new financial wellness tips so they can feel confident about their finances,” Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU, said in a press release.

The schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 17:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Understanding Your Credit Report & Score (10-11 a.m.) This webinar will provide an in-depth look at the factors impacting a credit score, how to build or improve a credit score, and debunk common credit myths.

Affordable Lending Home Buyers Programs (12–1 p.m.) This is ideal for first-time home buyers and anyone who wants a refresher course on the home buying process. Attendees will learn about Hawaiʻi State FCU’s 100% Financing Program, State of Hawaiʻi Mortgage Credit Certificate, City and County Down Payment Assistance, and more.

Wednesday, Jan. 24:

Reaching Your Financial Goals in 2024 (8 – 8:45 a.m.) The new year is the ideal time to set financial goals. Attendees will learn how to set achievable goals, better understand financial habits, and how to navigate potential setbacks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday, Feb. 15:

Your Money 101: Teaching Kids About Money (10 – 11 a.m.) Learn ways to teach kids about finances and how to weave financial lessons into daily life. From parents to educators, or anyone who works with children, this webinar will provide strategies on how to set young keiki up for a financially healthy future.

Choosing the Right Mortgage for You (12 – 1 p.m.) From first time home buyers to experienced investors, anyone who is curious about mortgage financing options will benefit from this webinar. Explore a range of mortgage options, learn more about a 2-1 buy down, and gain valuable knowledge to better navigate the real estate purchasing journey.

Wednesday, March 13

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Steps to Financial Freedom 10 – 11 a.m. Attendees will learn more about how to set financial goals, how to create a budget, and gain valuable insights about how to use credit wisely. Receive step-by-step guidance on curating a financial plan that is tailored to lifestyle and needs.

Building Wealth Through Real Estate (12 – 1 p.m.) Future homebuyers and investors alike will have an opportunity to learn tips about how to purchase an investment property and how to utilize an existing property as an additional stream of income.