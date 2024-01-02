Holoholo Bookmobile spring 2024 schedule for West Maui

Holoholo Bookmobile. Courtesy photo.

Starting Jan. 2, 2024, the Holoholo Bookmobile will be open for service in West Maui as follows:

Whaler’s Village, 2435 Kāʻanapali Parkway, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Nāpili Park, 22 Maiha Street, from 1 to 3 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and 29, March 28, April 25, and May 23, 2024.

The Holoholo Bookmobile is a full-service public library on wheels. Patron may apply for or renew their Hawaiʻi State Public Library card and access free Wi-Fi while on board. The bookmobile stocks books for all ages, bestsellers, large-type books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks. Any items borrowed from the bookmobile may be returned to any public library.

Bookmobile staff are available to help patrons find and borrow books and other library materials as well as familiarize patrons with online resources including eBook downloads, databases, and online learning available through the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System website, librarieshawaii.org.

The Spring 2024 Schedule is now available for viewing online at the Maui Bookmobile website. The Holoholo Bookmobile is closed on state holidays. For more information, call the Bookmobile at 808-757-0768.