Top 20 things to do on Maui, Jan. 4-14: Old Dominion, Songwriters’ festival, PGA tournament, Grammy winner Tia Carrere,

This week on Maui, good music will be in the air. Six-time Academy of Country Music group of the year Old Dominion and an American Idol finalist who now calls himself Dre Scot will perform — and the Maui Songwriters Festival is back with hitmakers such as Chris DeStefano and Emily Weisband. In sports, the PGA Tour kicks off 2024 with The Sentry at The Plantation Course in Kapalua.

Coming soon, multiple Grammy winning Hawaiian music stars Daniel Ho, Tia Carrere, and George Kahumoku perform at ProArts Maui, and a free concert is coming up with multi-talented Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire at the South Maui Gardens, and Kanekoa will perform a fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events – concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities, and outdoor gift markets, for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – 2024 Music Songwriters Festival at Ritz-Carlton Kapalua (Jan. 6-13, Kapalua)

Shelby Darrell, David Lee Murphy, Sonya Yeary and Chris DeStefano are among songwriters and performers at 7th Maui Songwriters Festival starting this week.

Country music hitmakers Chris DeStefano and Emily Weisband are among the stars appearing at the 7th Maui Songwriters Festival that will take place at the Ritz-Carlton in Kapalua for a week starting on Saturday.

The festival brings together some of the worlds’ best singers and songwriters, who will perform Country, Pop, Rock, Americana, Hip Hop, Christian and R & B.

The lineup also includes members of Old Dominion, Chase Rice, Elle King, Drake Milligan, Sonya Isaac from the Isaacs, David Lee Murphy, Jimmy Yeary, Ryan Larkins and David Lee Murphy.

DeStefano has co-written No. 1 songs for Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Billy Currington and Brett Eldredge. Weisband has created songs performed by Camilla Cabello, Serena Gomez, Keith Urban, Chris Young and BTS featuring Halsey.

A portion of the proceeds from events at The Ritz-Carlton will be donated to the Maui Recovery Efforts via Jean-Michel Cousteau’s People to People Humanitarian Relief Fund, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui.

For more information including tickets, go to Maui Songwriters Festival.

No. 2 – Award-winning band Old Dominion performs at the MACC (Jan. 6, Kahului)

Old Dominion

Old Dominion, which has won six Academy of Country Music awards for group of the year, will perform with special guest Misha at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The band’s sophomore album, “Happy Endings,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200. Their singles – “Make It Sweet,” “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart,” “Written in the Sand,” and “Hotel Key” – each hit No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay. For more information, go to Maui Arts. https://mauiarts.org

No. 3 – The Sentry kicks off 2024 PGA Tour at The Plantation Course (Jan. 4-7, Kapalua)

Jordan Spieth, who won the 2016 The Sentry, is part of the 59-golfer field. PC: PGA Tour

A field of 59 top professional golfers — including Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Speith, Xander Schuffele, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa — will be competing in The Sentry, which kicks off the 2024 PGA Tour season, at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. It runs Thursday through Sunday.

Scheffler finished No 1 in the official world golf rankings. Speith and Schuffele are trying to repeat as champion at The Sentry. For the complete field, click here.

The Sentry is for PGA tour winners from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players from the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings.

Since the event moved to Maui in 1999, The Sentry has generated more than $8.5 million for local community charities in West Maui. The Sentry also is providing tickets to first responders on Maui and their spouses, and to military personnel with verification of their status. To purchase tickets, visit TheSentry.com.

No. 4 – Gabriel Mark Hasselbach & Band at ProArts Playhouse (Jan. 6, Kīhei)

Gabriel Mark Hasselbach

Multiple award-winning jazz player Gabriel Mark Hasselbach performs at ProArts Playhouse on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. His band includes Dave Graber on bass, Paul Marchetti on drums and Jeff Hellmer on piano.

Hasselbach has released 14 albums, and has 10 certified Billboard hits. He also has a Canadian Smooth Jazz Album of the Year and Instrumentalist of the Year award. The concert is supported by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. For more information, go to ProArts or call 808-463-6550.

No. 5 – American Idol finalist Dre Scot performs at da Playground Maui (Jan. 6, Māʻalaea)

DeAndre Brackensick has changed his performance name to Dre Scott.

American Idol Season 11 finalist DeAndre Brackensick, who now goes by the name Dre Scot, will perform with special guest Rabbit at the Playground Maui on Saturday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

He signed with Ciara’s label Beauty Marks Entertainment. His recordings include “Million Shades” and “Feelings,” which has more than a million views since its debut on YouTube four months ago. Free parking with local ID after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 6 – DJ Noiz “The Remix King” at da Playground Maui (Jan. 5, Māʻalaea)

International remix entertainer DJ Noiz will make his debut on Maui at da Playground Maui on Friday at 9 p.m. Noiz is a Sydney-based DJ of Samoa/Tongan descent who has his own YouTube channel.

He also has worked with other entertainers, including Bina Butte, Donell Lewis, Crimson and Pieter T. “Ofa Mai” has more than one million views since it debut on YouTube eight months ago.

The event is for ages 21 & over. Free parking with local ID after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 7 – The Voice’s TV contestant Jason Arcilla at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm (Jan. 5-6, Kula)

Jason Arcilla

Maui native Jason Arcilla, a contestant on NBC TV singing competition The Voice, will perform a free concert at the Ocean Vodka Organic Farm & Distillery on Thursday and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Arcilla was successful in two rounds of elimination in The Voice, including winning a sing-off of “Make It With You” against Eli Ward. Donations are accepted to benefit Maui wildfire victims.

Other performers at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm include:

Saturday: Any Kine Duo featuring Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez, part of the touring band Kanekoa

Sunday: Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Tarvin Makia performs island-influenced music

Monday: ‘Ukulele master and falsetto singer CJ Boom Helekahi

Tuesday: Asaiha Scott, known as The Maad King, performs reggae, blues and R&B

Wednesday: Master guitarist Ikaika Cosma performs island style grooves.

No. 8 – An evening with Ives, Durang and Mark Twain at ʻĪao Theater (Jan. 8, Wailuku)

A one-act play presented at the ʻĪao Theater is based on Mark Twain’s “Diaries of Adam and Eve.” The staged reading is part of ONO – One Night Only presentations.

Oh Boy Productions presents An Evening with Ives, Durang and Mark Twain at the ʻĪao Theater on Monday at 6:30 p.m. It’s a free stage reading of one-act plays, including One-minute play by Christopher Durang, “Adam and Eve” based on Mark Twain’s “Diaries of Adam and Eve,” and three one-act plays by David Ives: “The Philadelphia,” “The Universal Language” and “Variations on the Death of Trotsky.”

Producer Vinnie Linares described the plays as black comedies that are clever in their use of language. Actors include Marsi Smith, Barry Kawakami, Dale Button, Jennifer Rose, Kristi Scott, Shane Borge, Jefferson Davis, Todd Van Amburgh, Barbara Sedano and Linares.

The shows runs 90 minutes with a 10-minute intermission. Staged readings have movement, some direction, some props or costume pieces. There is Da Artsy Bee shuttle bus, with pick up from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. at the Maui Lani Safeway side parking lot by the loading dock. Please do not wait near the store. Reserved seating is required. For more information, go to Maui Onstage.

No. 9 – White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse (Jan. 7 & 14, Kīhei )

The smart and witty one-man comedy show White Hawaiian takes place at ProArts Playhouse on Sunday at 3 p.m. The play is an entertaining autobiographical stage presentation that spans the career of native Hawaiian actor-singer Eric Gilliom, his Maui upbringing as a Caucasian with famous Hawaiian roots, and the TV, film, and Broadway roles that have given him hilarious stories to share.

For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 10 – Trevino, Coleman in Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase (Jan. 5, Kīhei)

Guitarist-singer Adrian Trevino and his band are among performers at Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase at ProArts Maui Friday.

Special guests Kevin Coleman and the Adrian Trevino Band will join Fast Freddy and the Blue Lava Blues Band in a blues showcase at the ProArts Playhouse on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Trevino, a guitarist and singer, regularly entertained at Fleetwood’s on Front Street. Oʻahu’s Coleman sings and plays a hot harmonica. The showcase series is presented by Mana’o Radio and the Maui Jazz and Blues Festival. For more information, including tickets, go to ProArts or call 808-463-6550.

No. 11 – Danyel Alana and Vince Esquire at Nalu’s (Jan. 4 & 11, Kīhei)

Vince Esquire and Danyel Alana

Blues, soul and rock singer Danyel Alana performs with ‘ukulele and guitar master Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers.

Her latest album is on her website danyelalana.com. Esquire is a prominent ‘ukulele player in the band Kanekoa and the lead vocalist in his Vince Esquire Blues band. The performances are complimentary.

No. 12 – Tadashi “Jake” Thomas and the Benoits perform at The Empanada Lady (Jan. 6, Wailuku)

Jake Thomas

New York-based trumpet player Tadashi “Jake” Thomas, who is from Haʻikū, joins Phil and Angela Benoit in a Jazz Night at The Empanada Lady on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thomas has performed at landmark jazz venues including Dizzy’s Club, Birdland and the Blue Note Hawai’i. As a composer, he’s worked with jazz legends including Rufus Reid, Ingrid Jensen, Billy Childs and Steve Wilson. He was a Jazz Fellow at the Ravinia Steans Music Institute. For more information including reservations and cover, call 808-868-4544.

No. 13 – Latin dancing with Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo at Heritage Hall (Jan. 5 & 12, Pā’ia)

The band Rio Ritmo & Dr. Nat will perform tropical Latin music at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Avenue on Friday from 8 to 11 p.m.

The dance music includes bachata, salsa and Latin pop. For more information, including admission for adults and 18 and under, go to Dr. Nat .

Heritage Hall also has salsa dancing classes on Wednesdays for beginners at 6 p.m., intermediate at 7:15 p.m., and a social practice at 8:15 p.m. Please message with any questions at 808-866-6768.

No. 14 – Randall Rospond performs at two locations (Jan. 8 & 9, Kīhei)

Randall Rospond

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. and at the Maui Brewing Company on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The performances are complimentary. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown as well as with the Haiku Hillbillys. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

No. 15 – Margie Heart performs at The Shops at Wailea (Jan. 6. Kīhei)

Margie Heart

Singer-guitarist Margie Heart performs a free concert at The Shops At Wailea on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. She performs contemporary smooth jazz, Bossa nova, folk, some Hawaiian and original music.

Heart has performed at many of the top resorts on Maui and is part of a duo called Soul & Heart with Kelly Covington. For more information, go to The Shops At Wailea.

No. 16 – Jamie Gallo at South Shore Tiki Lounge (Jan.10 , Kīhei )

Jamie Gallo

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge at 1913 South Kihei Road on Jan. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. Here’s a video where Gallon performs her song called “Ticket.”

For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

No. 17 – Maui Swap Meet (Jan. 6 & 13, Kahului)

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

COMING SOON:

No. 18 – Kanekoa performs at Maui Coffee Attic (Jan. 12, Wailuku)

The ‘ukulele band Kanekoa performs at the open-air pavilion at the Maui Coffee Attic at 59A Kanoa Street on Friday at 6 p.m. The venue may be moved if it is raining.

The band has been described as the Hawaiian Grateful Dead and gone on tour performing at various venues, including the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center.

All sale of merchandise and a percentage of ticket sales go to the Maui Wildfire Relief. For more information, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call John at 808-250-9555.

No. 19 – Grammy winners Carrere, Ho, Kahumoku at ProArts Playhouse (Jan. 12, Kīhei)

Grammy winners Daniel Ho, George Kahumoku and Tia Carrere present a special night of traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music at ProArts Playhouse on Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The New York Times has called them, “Virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame.”

They share the uniquely Hawaiian styles of slack key guitar, ‘ukulele and songs with origins that reach back to the early 19th century when Portuguese immigrants brought ‘ukuleles and Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawai‘i.

Four-time Grammy-winner, master slack key guitarist Kahumoku, known as “Hawai‘i’s Renaissance Man”, is a vocalist, storyteller, songwriter and author.

Ho who plays the guitar and ‘ukulele is a six-time Grammy winner, with four of his Grammy credits as producer of George Kahumoku’s four Grammy wins. His two other Grammy wins were with close friend Carrere.

International star and two-time Grammy winner Carrere first appeared demonstrating her singing and acting talent in the film Wayne’s World. She went on to featured roles in film and television, returning to her Hawai‘i roots with her Grammy-winning albums with Ho. For more information, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 20 – Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom light the stage (Jan. 13, Kīhei)

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire

Multi-talented singer Eric Gilliom and ‘ukulele and guitar master Vince Esquire perform free at the South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road on Jan. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event includes live dancing along with food trucks and a night market. For more information, go to South Maui Gardens.

