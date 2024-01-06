Kāohi Molokaʻi youth program earns DOT Nō Ka ʻOi Highway Hui Award 

Maui Economic Opportunityʻs Kāohi youth on Molokaʻi completed the cleanup of their 2-mile section of Kamehameha V Highway on Tuesday.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Kāohi youth program on Molokaʻi received the state Department of Transportation Nō Ka ʻOi Highway Hui Award for keeping a 2-mile stretch of Kamehameha V Highway clean.

Kāohi, which works with middle and high school youth, joined the Adopt-A-Highway program last year. The award was announced in the H20 Maui: Highway to Ocean Maui Stormwater winter newsletter, produced by the state DOT Highways Division-Maui District.

“Maui District proudly acknowledges and celebrates the MEO Kaohi Youth Program, our newest recipient of the No Ka Oi Highway Hui Award, in recognition of their volunteersʻ valuable service to the Adopt-A-Highway program,” the newsletter said.

During their regular cleanups, Kāohi youth pick up eight bags of rubbish on average from their stretch of Moloka‘i’s main highway. The youth were out Tuesday cleaning the highway, ending their day with a pizza party.

Kāohi offers alcohol, tobacco, drug, bullying and suicide prevention programs in-school, after-school and during fall, winter, spring and summer breaks on Moloka‘i.

“A heartfelt mahalo to the MEO Kaohi Youth Program for setting a shining example for Maui County’s youth through their unwavering commitment to the Adopt-A-Highway program and their contributions to preserving and protecting our island environment,” the newsletter said.

For more information about Kāohi, call 808-774-8040.