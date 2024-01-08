American Savings Bank promotes Tony Mizuno, announces Gabe Lee’s retirement

Tony Mizuno (right) was promoted to Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking following Gabe Lee’s (led) retirement after 25 years at American Savings Bank.

American Savings Bank announced the retirement of Gabe Lee, who served as Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking for over 25 years and successfully created ASB’s Commercial Banking division. Tony Mizuno, who joined ASB in 2020 and has more than 30 years of banking experience, was promoted to lead ASB’s Commercial Banking team.

Lee will continue as a strategic business advisor until March 2025.

“We are grateful for Gabe’s vision, leadership and commitment over the years to build ASB’s Commercial Banking division, basically from the ground up, into what it is today,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at ASB. “Although he is retiring, Gabe’s contributions will live on through the many bankers he has mentored, along with the numerous customers, business and community partners, and teammates he has supported over his 40-plus year career in banking.”

In his new role, Mizuno is responsible for overseeing the areas of corporate and commercial banking, commercial real estate, cash management and international services at ASB.

“Tony is an effective and experienced banking leader, who has already contributed greatly during his time at ASB,” Teranishi said. “He has a true passion for bringing real impact to the community, with a commitment to support local businesses and tackle Hawaiʻi’s affordable housing challenges. We’re excited to welcome him as a member of our Executive Management Team.”

Gabe Lee’s Accomplishments

Lee joined ASB in 1998 as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking. His remarkable achievements during his 40-year banking career include growing ASB’s commercial real estate portfolio from $189 million to $1.44 billion and expanding the commercial and industrial loan portfolio tenfold, from $65 million to $677 million. Lee grew ASB’s overall commercial banking portfolio by 736.6%.

“ASB has been an important part of my life for the past 25 years, and I am proud of the team and all that they have achieved,” said Gabe Lee. “It’s bittersweet for me to leave this exceptional team, but I am happy to support them in any way I can going forward, and I am excited for Tony to continue growing ASB’s bright future. I want to thank Ann and the executive team at ASB, along with prior leaders and mentors, for their friendship and this magnificent journey.”

Lee is on the Board of Regents for the University of Hawaiʻi and a board member for Diamond Head Theatre, Ahahui Koa Anuenue, Boy Scouts of America – Aloha Council and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Tony Mizuno Promoted to EVP, Commercial Banking

Tony Mizuno joined ASB in 2020 as Senior Vice President, Manager of Commercial Real Estate Banking and was quickly promoted to director. Prior to joining ASB, Mizuno held numerous leadership positions during his 27 years at Bank of Hawaiʻi and was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Certified Group. Mizuno has extensive experience in affordable housing, commercial mortgages, construction lending and equipment leasing.

“I am honored to serve in my new role and look forward to working closely with our leaders and community partners to continue maximizing our investment in supporting Hawaiʻi’s residents and businesses,” said Tony Mizuno. “This new phase comes at an exciting time at ASB, as we approach our centennial next year and maximize our strong capital position and solid credit quality to make banking easy and convenient for customers. It has been an honor working alongside Gabe, and I wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Mizuno has been a board member for Child & Family Service since 2012, Hawaiʻi Community Reinvestment Corporation since 2012 and the Gift Foundation of Hawaiʻi since 2016. He also serves as the treasurer for Hawaiʻi’s National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, the nation’s leading trade association for developers, owners, investors, asset managers and other professionals in industrial office and mixed-used commercial real estate.

Mizuno served as a judge for local industry competitions, including the NAIOP Hawaiʻi Kukulu Hale Awards and University of Hawaiʻi’s Venture Competition. He was also recognized for his business and community contributions as a Hawaii Business Magazine 20 For the Next 20 awardee. Mizuno has a Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on finance from the University of San Diego.