Flash flooding prompts school closures on Maui
Update: 8:13 a.m., 7 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus in Kahului and the Molokaʻi Education Center are closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 9 due to inclement weather. Administrators say the closure is for the safety of students, faculty and staff. All in-person classes are canceled. Online classes may still be available and students should check with their instructors.
The following campuses on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed today, Jan. 9, due to flash flooding conditions and road closures. Schools are notifying staff and students’ families.
West Maui
- Lahainaluna High
- Lahaina Intermediate
- Princess Nahienaena Elementary
- King Kamehameha III Elementary
South Maui
- Kihei Elementary
- Lokelani Intermediate
- Kamalii Elementary
- Kulanihakoi High
Central Maui
- Baldwin High
- Iao Intermediate
- Puu Kukui Elementary
- Waihee Elementary
- Wailuku Elementary
- Kahului Elementary
- Lihikai Elementary
- Maui High
- Maui Waena Intermediate
- Pomaikai Elementary
Upcountry Maui
- Haiku Elementary
- Kalama Intermediate
- Kekaulike High
- Kula Elementary
- Makawao Elementary
- Paia Elementary
- Pukalani Elementary
Kamehameha Schools Maui, ʻAʻapueo campus in Pukalani is closed today due to flash flooding and road closures. For War Memorial bus riders, buses will remain at War Memorial this morning to allow parents to pick students up. For Haʻikū bus riders, school staff will be calling families to arrange pickup or haumāna will be returned to the bus pickup site. For Kihei bus riders, the bus is returning to the Kihei bus site. Parents are asked to pick up children from the Kihei bus site. Bus will remain at Kihei site this morning to allow parents to pick up students.
*Currently (as of 7 a.m. Jan. 9, 2024) , Hana High & Elementary and Lanai High & Elementary remain open.
Molokai
- Kaunakakai Elementary
- Kilohana Elementary
- Maunaloa Elementary
- Molokai High
- Molokai Middle