Maui News

Flash flooding prompts school closures on Maui

January 9, 2024, 7:14 AM HST
* Updated January 9, 8:15 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

QUICK LINKS:

Update: 8:13 a.m., 7 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus in Kahului and the Molokaʻi Education Center are closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 9 due to inclement weather. Administrators say the closure is for the safety of students, faculty and staff. All in-person classes are canceled. Online classes may still be available and students should check with their instructors. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The following campuses on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed today, Jan. 9, due to flash flooding conditions and road closures. Schools are notifying staff and students’ families. 

West Maui

  • Lahainaluna High
  • Lahaina Intermediate
  • Princess Nahienaena Elementary
  • King Kamehameha III Elementary

South Maui

  • Kihei Elementary
  • Lokelani Intermediate
  • Kamalii Elementary
  • Kulanihakoi High
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Central Maui

  • Baldwin High
  • Iao Intermediate
  • Puu Kukui Elementary
  • Waihee Elementary
  • Wailuku Elementary
  • Kahului Elementary
  • Lihikai Elementary
  • Maui High
  • Maui Waena Intermediate
  • Pomaikai Elementary

Upcountry Maui

  • Haiku Elementary
  • Kalama Intermediate
  • Kekaulike High
  • Kula Elementary
  • Makawao Elementary
  • Paia Elementary
  • Pukalani Elementary

Kamehameha Schools Maui, ʻAʻapueo campus in Pukalani is closed today due to flash flooding and road closures. For War Memorial bus riders, buses will remain at War Memorial this morning to allow parents to pick students up. For Haʻikū bus riders, school staff will be calling families to arrange pickup or haumāna will be returned to the bus pickup site. For Kihei bus riders, the bus is returning to the Kihei bus site. Parents are asked to pick up children from the Kihei bus site. Bus will remain at Kihei site this morning to allow parents to pick up students.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Currently (as of 7 a.m. Jan. 9, 2024) , Hana High & Elementary and Lanai High & Elementary remain open.

Molokai

  • Kaunakakai Elementary
  • Kilohana Elementary
  • Maunaloa Elementary
  • Molokai High
  • Molokai Middle
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments