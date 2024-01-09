Flash flooding prompts school closures on Maui

QUICK LINKS:

Update: 8:13 a.m., 7 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus in Kahului and the Molokaʻi Education Center are closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 9 due to inclement weather. Administrators say the closure is for the safety of students, faculty and staff. All in-person classes are canceled. Online classes may still be available and students should check with their instructors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The following campuses on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed today, Jan. 9, due to flash flooding conditions and road closures. Schools are notifying staff and students’ families.

West Maui

Lahainaluna High

Lahaina Intermediate

Princess Nahienaena Elementary

King Kamehameha III Elementary

South Maui

Kihei Elementary

Lokelani Intermediate

Kamalii Elementary

Kulanihakoi High

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Central Maui

Baldwin High

Iao Intermediate

Puu Kukui Elementary

Waihee Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

Kahului Elementary

Lihikai Elementary

Maui High

Maui Waena Intermediate

Pomaikai Elementary

Upcountry Maui

Haiku Elementary

Kalama Intermediate

Kekaulike High

Kula Elementary

Makawao Elementary

Paia Elementary

Pukalani Elementary

Kamehameha Schools Maui, ʻAʻapueo campus in Pukalani is closed today due to flash flooding and road closures. For War Memorial bus riders, buses will remain at War Memorial this morning to allow parents to pick students up. For Haʻikū bus riders, school staff will be calling families to arrange pickup or haumāna will be returned to the bus pickup site. For Kihei bus riders, the bus is returning to the Kihei bus site. Parents are asked to pick up children from the Kihei bus site. Bus will remain at Kihei site this morning to allow parents to pick up students.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Currently (as of 7 a.m. Jan. 9, 2024) , Hana High & Elementary and Lanai High & Elementary remain open.

Molokai