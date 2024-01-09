Maui severe weather updates for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024: Flood Advisories for Maui and Lānaʻi

Radar hi-res imagery. (Jan. 9, 2024) PC: NOAA/NWS

A cold front approaching the state continues to pull deep tropical moisture across the islands, according to the National Weather Service.

“Unstable showers will spread eastward across the state through Tuesday. Expect periods of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds and a potential for flooding remains a threat for all islands, with the strongest impacts expected along the front as it passes by,” according to the NWS.

The NWS reports that the leeward slopes off the Big Island will also see enhanced rainfall into Wednesday. A second front is forecast to deliver another round of wet weather from Thursday through Friday.

According to a Preliminary Local Storm Report issued by the National Weather Service, a gas station in Nānākuli on Oʻahu had its roof collapse under gusty conditions on Monday afternoon. The NWS reports that winds were estimated to be 40 mph at the time of the incident.

There were no immediate reports of damage following a Tornado Warning on Molokaʻi on Monday evening. The Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, and ended at 7:45 p.m.

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory Canceled;

Flood Advisories continue for Maui until 3:15 a.m., Lānaʻi until 2:45 a.m.

Update: 1:03 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024

The Flood Advisory that was in effect for Molokaʻi has been canceled. The National Weather Service reports that radar showed heavy rain had diminished over the island. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Maui until 3:15 a.m., and for Lānaʻi until 2:45 a.m. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the entire state.

Special Weather Statement:

Update: 12:06 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024

Gusty showers will impact Maui through 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. At 12:05 a.m., Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 5 miles east of Pūkoʻo, Molokaʻi to 20 miles south of Mānele, Lānaʻi.

Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are forecast.

The National Weather Service reports that gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations in the advisory include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kapalua, Honokōhau, Kahakuloa, Puʻunēnē, Waikapū, Wailuku, Waiehu, Māʻalaea, Waiheʻe, Kāʻanapali, Nāpili-Honokōwai, Olowalu, Kanahā Beach Park, Honolua Bay, Ukumehame Beach Park, and Launiupoko.

Maui Flood Advisory Until 3:15 a.m.

Update: 12:12 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory until 3:15 a.m. for the island of Maui due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

At 12:09 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over west Maui and the southern slopes of Haleakalā. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kula, Pukalani, Makawao, Kēōkea, Hāliʻimaile, Pāʻia, Puʻunēnē, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Māʻalaea, ʻUlupalakua, Huelo, Mākena, Waikapū, Wailuku and Waiehu.

Lānaʻi Flood Advisory Until 2:45 a.m.

Update: 11:33 p.m., Jan. 8, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory until 2:45 a.m. for the island of Lānaʻi due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

At 11:31 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over central and east Lānaʻi with the heaviest rainfall falling between Lānaʻi City and Kaiolohia “Shipwreck” Beach. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Lānaʻi City, Mānele and Lānaʻi Airport, according to the NWS.

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory until 2:30 a.m.

Update: 11:21 p.m., Jan. 8, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory until 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 for the island of Molokaʻi.

At 11:17 p.m. on Monday evening, radar showed a large band of heavy rain continues to move across the island of Molokaʻi. Heavy rainfall was mainly over the eastern end of the Molokaʻi near Kaunakakai and Pūkoʻo. Heavy rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.