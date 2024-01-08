Special Marine Warning with threat of thunderstorms and waterspouts

PC: Maui Emergency Management Agency

Update: 8:26 p.m., Jan. 8, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning for the Kaiwi, Kauaʻi and Pill Channels, Maui County Windward and Leeward waters, and Oʻahu Leeward and Windward waters until 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

At 8:22 p.m., strong thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from 15 nm north of FAD Buoy O to 16 nm southwest of FAD Buoy CC, moving northeast at 25 knots.

“Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include: FAD Buoy O, FAD Buoy N, Mānele Harbor, FAD Buoy MC, Cape Hālawa, Kaumalapau Harbor, Hale O Lono Harbor, and Shipwreck Beach,” according to the NWS.

At 8:23 p.m., strong thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts were located near FAD Buoy S, or 9 nautical miles west of Māʻili, moving northeast at 30 knots.

Wind gusts to around 40 knots are in the forecast.

“Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include: Kahuku Point, Lāʻie Point, Honolulu Harbor, Mokulua Islands, FAD Buoy BO, Heeia Kea Boat Harbor, FAD Buoy CO, and FAD Buoy J,” according to the NWS.

As a precaution, those in impacted areas should prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are wearing life jackets.