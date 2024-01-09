Hawaiʻi Leadership Forum seeking applicants for next cohort of Omidyar Fellows program

The Hawai‘i Leadership Forum is accepting applications for the ninth cohort of its Omidyar Fellows program that seeks to equip leaders with the skills and cross-sector relationships necessary to affect societal change.

Leaders from the for-profit, nonprofit and government sectors are welcome to apply with an early application deadline of noon HST on Feb. 28, and a final application deadline of noon HST on March 6.

File photo of participants in Omidyar Fellows program. PC: Hawaiʻi Leadership Forum

Individuals will be selected based on their accomplishments, motivation and ability to catalyze positive change in Hawai‘i. Candidates can apply online at www.omidyarfellows.org/apply.

“Hawai‘i needs thoughtful and empowered leaders who have what it takes to create hope and meet the critical needs of the moment, now more than ever,” said AJ Halagao, president of the Hawai‘i Leadership Forum. “As an Omidyar Fellow myself, I am thrilled to bring back this opportunity to challenge and engage the brightest minds in our community and to drive impact.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cohort IX will undergo nine months of curriculum beginning September 2024, which includes monthly sessions; coaching and mentoring; and conversations with community, business and government leaders. At the end of the curriculum phase, Cohort IX will join an active network of 115 Fellows in the Forum of Fellows.

File photo of participants in Omidyar Fellows program. PC: Hawaiʻi Leadership Forum

Additionally, the forum will launch its new Leaders Lab initiative, a more accessible way for individuals to engage in leadership development as an avenue for societal change. Leaders Lab is a one-day intensive experience that will help identify and build leadership skills to meet the challenges of today and make progress in our professional and civic commitments for the betterment of Hawai‘i.

Each Leaders Lab will have about 20 participants, and will be organized into five groups:

Community organizers and nonprofit leaders (April)

Educators and academic leaders (June)

Health, science and technology leaders (July)

Entrepreneurs, business and labor leaders (October)

Public officials and government leaders (November)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The deadline to apply for Leaders Lab is noon HST on Feb. 21. Candidates can apply online at www.hawaiileadershipforum.org/leaders-lab.

For those interested in Omidyar Fellows Cohort IX and Leaders Lab, the Hawaiʻi Leadership Forum will host the following informational sessions:

Jan. 22 – Virtual

Jan. 23 – In Person, Hilo

Jan. 24 – In Person, Kauaʻi

Jan. 25 – In Person, Oʻahu

Jan. 26 – In Person, Maui

To register for these sessions and for more information, visit www.hawaiileadershipforum.org.