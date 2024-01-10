Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 11, 2024

January 10, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:32 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 03:14 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:53 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The moderate, medium period northwest (330 degree) swell has declined below low advisory, thus the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and west- facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu has been cancelled. A moderate, long period northwest swell (320 degree) is expected to fill in Thursday afternoon in tandem with a large, medium period north- northwest swell (350 degrees) generated by a deepening gale force low north of the state. The combined swells will elevate surf along north and west facing shores to high- end advisory or low- end warning levels Thursday night through Friday. The swell direction will shift more northerly (350-010 degree) direction late Friday as the fetch area from the gale low drifts slowly eastward. Surf along west facing shores should drop below advisory thresholds Saturday but north facing shores should remain in the HSA through Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week with the exception of some areas exposed to north swell wrap. Surf will remain small for south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
