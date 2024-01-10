Maui Surf Forecast for January 11, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:32 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:14 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:53 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:49 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The moderate, medium period northwest (330 degree) swell has declined below low advisory, thus the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north and west- facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu has been cancelled. A moderate, long period northwest swell (320 degree) is expected to fill in Thursday afternoon in tandem with a large, medium period north- northwest swell (350 degrees) generated by a deepening gale force low north of the state. The combined swells will elevate surf along north and west facing shores to high- end advisory or low- end warning levels Thursday night through Friday. The swell direction will shift more northerly (350-010 degree) direction late Friday as the fetch area from the gale low drifts slowly eastward. Surf along west facing shores should drop below advisory thresholds Saturday but north facing shores should remain in the HSA through Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week with the exception of some areas exposed to north swell wrap. Surf will remain small for south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.