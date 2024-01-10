Seabury Hall Performing Arts presents ‘Annie Jr.’

The cast of “Annie Jr.,” which is being performed by students at Seabury Hall: Photo Courtesy

A cast of more than 50 seventh and eighth-grade students at Seabury Hall will perform “Annie Jr.,” a heartwarming musical based on the beloved comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” on Jan. 19 and 20 at the school’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center in Makawao.

“Annie Jr.” is directed by the trio of Marsha Kelly, André Morissette and Molly Schad.

This family-friendly production follows the journey of little orphan Annie, played by the talented Calilynn Salzer, as she captures the hearts of audiences with her indomitable spirit and unwavering optimism.

Seabury Hall student Calilynn Salzer plays little orphan Annie in the school’s performance of “Annie Jr.” Photo Courtesy

Set in Depression-era New York City, the musical takes the audience on Annie’s adventure from the orphanage to the opulent home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks, portrayed by Ben Kerstein. The show introduces unforgettable characters, including the wicked Miss Hannigan (Nikki Kayes), Rooster Hannigan (Akira Thayer) and Lily St. Regis (Isabella Hampe).

The creative costume design class, led by Morissette, has contributed stunning costumes, while Todd Van Amburgh and Kelly led the set and lighting design. Schad oversees musical direction, and Peter Della Croce and Steve Burgess manage sound.

This collaborative effort promises to deliver three spectacular shows. Seabury Hall invites the community to celebrate the arts and support the incredible talents of its middle school students.

There is one performance on Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m and two performances on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $7 for students. They are available at www.seaburyhall.org/arts. For information and reservations, please visit the website or contact the Seabury Hall Performing Arts Department at 808-572-7235.