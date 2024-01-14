Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 15, 2024

January 14, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
7-10
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon and evening, becoming light

                            and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 04:25 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 10:22 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:34 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




A moderate medium period northwest swell will fill in Monday, becoming more north Tuesday. This swell will likely bring surf back up to near High Surf Advisory levels around Monday night or Tuesday. A large west-northwest swell will build in early Wednesday with the potential for High Surf Warning along exposed north and west facing shores through Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
