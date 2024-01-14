Maui Surf Forecast for January 15, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 7-10 8-12 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

afternoon and evening, becoming light

and variable. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 04:25 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 10:22 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:34 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate medium period northwest swell will fill in Monday, becoming more north Tuesday. This swell will likely bring surf back up to near High Surf Advisory levels around Monday night or Tuesday. A large west-northwest swell will build in early Wednesday with the potential for High Surf Warning along exposed north and west facing shores through Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.