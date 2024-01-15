Hawaiʻi leaders reflect on vision of peace and non-violence in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Stone of Hope Monument in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fronting the County of Maui building in Wailuku. PC: Wendy Osher (1.15.24)

Fresh lei and flowers draped the Stone of Hope Monument fronting the Kalana O Maui building today as Maui reflects on the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Today is a holiday, honoring the civil rights leader, who fought against inequality, seeking justice for all.

US Senator Brian Schatz wrote a tribute on his social media saying, “In a visit to Hawai‘i in 1959, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. hailed our state as a ‘noble example’ of progress ‘in the area of racial harmony and racial justice.’ There’s no better way to honor his legacy than to uphold and advance the ideals of freedom and equality that he fought for.”

Fellow US Senator Mazie Hirono Tweeted: “Anyone can achieve greatness when the seed of motivation is planted in a source of love, not hate. As the far-right spreads chaos and divisiveness, let us work together to uphold democracy and pursue the equitable future Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought for.”

US Representative Jill Tokuda wrote: “Never have the words of Dr. King rung more true. While we celebrate and honor his legacy today, more importantly, may we live and act as he would each and every day. #LiveAloha”

