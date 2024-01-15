High Wind Warning issued for Haleakalā on Maui and Big Island summits

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the summit of Haleakalā on Maui and the Big Island summits until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Southwest winds will increase across the summits and will become very strong Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

On the Big Island summits, southwest winds of 50 to 70 mph will increase to 60 to 80 mph Tuesday. On the high summit of Haleakalā on Maui, southwest winds will build to 45 to 55 mph tonight and increase to 50 to 60 mph Tuesday.

The strong winds will gradually decline on Wednesday but may remain elevated on the Big Island summits into Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous in affected areas. The NWS advises the public to postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.