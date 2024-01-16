Maui News
Kula community meeting canceled due to weather
Due to unpredictable weather conditions and forecasted adverse weather that may create unsafe road conditions, the community meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at Kula Elementary School this evening (Jan. 16, 2024) has been canceled.
The next scheduled community meeting in Kula, weather permitting, will be Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.
