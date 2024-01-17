Top 20 things to do on Maui, Jan. 18-28: Wildfire fundraiser, MLK Jazz Tribute, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Maui Pops and comedian Nick Swardson

This week on Maui there are some major concerts—the legendary reggae band UB40 featuring singer-songwriter Ali Campbell, and the Maui Pops Orchestral performs Disney songs with Susan Egan and Adam Jacobs who originally performed the music. Plus, nationally known comedian Nick Swardson, and A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by Maui Jazz.

Coming Up: A free concert by multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku in Wailea, and concerts by L.A. reggae singer Pato Banton and by Will Evans and Pat Simmons Jr. in a fusion of folk, rock and acoustic vibes.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events—concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities, for this week and beyond—click here.

No. 1 – UB40 feat. Ali Campbell performs at the MACC (Jan. 19, Wailuku)

Iconic reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and special guest Ekolu, will perform Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Gates open at 5 p.m. The group that helped to define reggae music for a generation has produced multiple top 10 gold and platinum-selling albums and sold 70 million albums worldwide, including “Red Red Wine” and “I Got You Babe.” UB40 was formed in 1979 in Birmingham, England, and its music comes from diverse influences. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 2 – Maui Pops Orchestra’s “Disney and Beyond” at the MACC (Jan. 21, Wailuku)

The Maui Pops Orchestra presents “Disney and Beyond” featuring the music of Alan Menken at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert features Susan Egan and Adam Jacobs who originally performed the songs. Menken is an eight-time Oscar-winning composer of scores from “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Hercules.” The music is being conducted by Menken’s long-time conductor and arranger Michael Kosarin. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 3 – A Jazz Maui Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Jan. 21, Lahaina)

Jazz performers are gathering to perform a tribute to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at a sunset concert at Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Dr. King is honored in the United States for his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement and adhering to principles of non-violence to achieve goals of social justice. Performing at the tribute will be singer Sheryl Renee, drummer Howie Rentzer, bassist Michael Feegrade, and keyboardist Mark Johnstone. The music is performed at an open air, second floor pavilion, and proceeds go to benefit Jazz Maui, a nonprofit group that sponsors music workshops in Maui schools. For more information including tickets, go to JazzMaui.

No. 4 – Comedian Nick Swardson performs at the MACC (Jan. 18, Kahului)

Popular night shows TV guest Nick Swardson will perform his unique blend of humor at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. He’s been a regular guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Conan.”

Swardson tours regularly with comedians Adam Sandler and David Spade. He’s had two specials on Comedy Central and was the co-writer and star of the hit web series “Typical Rick” that ran for two seasons. He also was the character Terry on “Reno 911.” For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 5 – Thunderstorm Artis performs at da Playground (Jan. 19, Māʻalaea)

BAMP Project presents The Voice finalist Thunderstorm Artis at da Playground Maui Friday at 8 p.m. The songwriter-singer’s music is described as evoking the lyricism of Passenger and also have the wrenching neo-soul of Leon Bridges. His music has the laid-back blend of island life. John Legend describes his tone as “magical” and Billboard praised his “earnest uplifting presence.” He’s played alongside Jack Johnson, Train, and the Zac Brown Band and toured with his brother Ron Artis II. Here’s his performance on The Voice along with background about him growing up on Oʻahu’s North Shore. 21 and older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including tickets, go da Playground Maui.

No. 6 – International guitarist Muriel Anderson in wildfire benefit (Jan. 20, Wailuku)

Muriel Anderson

International award-winning guitarist Muriel Anderson performs a concert for the families of Lahaina and the Grace Baptist Church at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday at 6 p.m. Anderson plays a 21 string harp guitar is the only woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship. Members of Grace Baptist Church lost their building in the Maui wildfire last year. For more information, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call John, 808-250-9555.

No. 7 – White Hawaiian at ProArts (Jan. 21 & Feb. 18, Kīhei )

The smart and witty one-man comedy show White Hawaiian starring the multi-talented Eric Gilliom continues its romp at ProArts Playhouse Sunday at 3 p.m. Rock legend Mick Fleetwood calls Gilliom “Hawaiʻi’s Greatest Showman,” and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx said, “Eric is one of the funniest guys I know.” The show is an entertaining autobiographical stage presentation that spans the career of the native Hawaiian actor-singer Gilliom, with his Maui upbringing as a Caucasian with famous Hawaiian roots, and the TV, film, and Broadway roles that have given him hilarious stories. It’s been critically acclaimed by entertainment reviewer Jon Woodhouse who said if there was a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for theatrical comedy, Gilliom would be the hands down winner. It has had back-to-back sellout runs For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 8 – Musical “Daddy Long Legs” at ProArts Playhouse (Jan. 19-Feb. 4, Kīhei)

ProArts Playhouse presents the musical love story “Daddy Long Legs” from Friday through Feb. 4. The story is based on a 1912 novel written by Jean Webster about orphan Jerusha Abbott who receives funds to attend a college, provided she send a letter a month to her benefactor about her progress.

The musical premiered in 2007, with the songs written by Paul Gordon and the book by John Caird. It received an Ovation Award for the lyrics and music and the book. The ProArts production stars Amber Seelig and Keegan Otterson and is directed by Ally Shore with musical direction by John Rowehl. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui. Free tickets are available to wildfire survivors by calling 808-463-6550.

No. 9 – Latin band Grupo Canamon performs at Lava Rock (Jan. 20, Kīhei)

The hot Latin band Grupo Canamon performs at the Lava Rock Bar & Grill at 1945 South Kīhei Road on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. The eight piece band includes singers Jorge and Heri Florez and Teresa Placencia and a variety of instruments, including trumpet, bass, keyboard, trombone, and percussions. For more information including cover, go to Lava Rock or call 808-727-2521.

No. 10 – Don Lopez and friends (Jan. 19, Wailuku)

Don Lopez, left, performs with friends including Vince Esquire and Danyel Alana, at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday.

Bassist Don Lopez brings his many years of playing with some of the greats, such as Willie Nelson and Willy K, to create a special evening with friends at the Pavilion at Maui Coffee Attic Friday at 6 p.m. Peformers include ‘ukulele master Vince Esquire, blue guitarist Danyel Alana, Chris Dack, and Avi Ronen. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call John, 808-250-9555.

No. 11 – The House Shakers performs (Jan. 20, Kīhei)

Lenny Castellanos

Mick Fleetwood’s Maui band The House Shakers take the stage in a free performance at the South Maui Gardens Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. The band includes singer-bass guitarist Lenny Castellanos who plays with the Grammy-nominated Mick Fleetwood’s blues band. For more information, take a look at the Garden’s calendar.

No. 12 – Sheryl Renee Salutes Barbra Streisand (Jan. 24, Kīhei)

Singer Sheryl Renee continues her tribute to performing artists with a salute to Barbra Streisand at the ProArts Playhouse Wednesday at 7 p.m. She’ll be accompanied by pianist Paul January. Renee’s one woman show looks at the lives of the world’s greatest musical icons. In 2004 she produced the CD Sheryl Renee and her Salute to The Legends. Maui theatrical producer said the show was, “Just a solid night of the best entertainment you can imagine.” For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 13 – NBC’s The Voice’s contestant Jason Arcilla performs (Jan. 18 & 19, Kula)

Jason Arcilla

NBC’s The Voice finalist Jason Arcilla of Maui performs a free concert at Maui Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery Thursday and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Arcilla will be performing solo Thursday and in a trio Friday. Here’s a link to a sing-off in The Voice. Here’s the song Groovin. Ocean Organic is accepting donations to benefit Maui wildfire victims.

Other performers include:

Saturday: Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner and falsetto master Marvin Takia performs island-style Hawaiian grooves.

Sunday: Guitarist-singer Pat Simmons Jr. sings rock, folk and island grooves.

Monday: ‘Ukulele and falsetto master CJ Boom Helekahi performs island grooves.

Tuesday: Guitarist-songwriter Asaiah Scott performs island reggae-style grooves.

Wednesday: Flautist-guitarist Levi Huffman performs jazz, blues, pop and rock.

No. 14 – Free concert with the Lack Family (Jan. 20, Kīhei)

The Lack Family

The Maui Inline Hockey Association, Inc. presents a free classic rock concert with The Lack Family near the inline hockey rink at 1900 South Kīhei Road Saturday from 6-8 p.m. Public skating takes place Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 9 p.m., excluding holidays. Maui Inline Hockey maintains the rink through money raised during the public skate hours, when a concession is operated and skates are rented. For more information, go to mauihockey.com or call 808-359-1604.

No. 15 – Seabury Hall students in musical “Annie Jr.,” (Jan. 19 & 20, Makawao)

Seabury Hall cast for the musical Annie Jr.

A cast of more than 50 seventh- and eighth-grade students at Seabury Hall will perform the heartwarming musical “Annie Jr.” at the school’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. The musical is based on the beloved comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.” The family-friendly production follows the orphan Annie with her indomitable spirit and unwavering optimism in depression era New York. Annie is played by Calilynn Salzer, and the production is directed by Marsha Kelly, André Morissette and Molly Schad. For more information including tickets, go to Seabury Hall or call 808-572-7235.

No. 16 – Big screen classic series Wizard Of Oz (Jan. 21, Wailuku)

Maui Onstage begins its 2024 Classic Movie Series with the film musical Wizard Of Oz starring Judy Garland at the Historic Iao Theater Sunday at 3 p.m.. One of the songs “Over the Rainbow” was re-envisioned on ‘ukulele to produce a popular version created and sung by Israel “Iz” Kamakawiwoole. The movie runs for about two hours. For more information including tickets, go to MauiOnstage.com

No. 17 – New art exhibit at Schaefer (Jan. 23, Wailuku)

Photographer Zach Parillo took this photograph entitled “Conservation at Work.” It’s part of a new art exhibit on Maui opening Tuesday.

A new art exhibit “Sense of Place/Place of Sense” opens at the Schaefer International Gallery at Maui Arts & Cultural Center Tuesday and continues through March 16. The gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

“It became clear that the focus of this exhibit needed to be about the community, about the people of Maui whose stories and family histories make this place so unique,” gallery director Jonathan Clark said.

The event is a result of partnerships and discussion exploring the meanings of community by looking at who we are and the promise held for a future. Part of the exhibit will feature some photographs submitted by the public. Those wishing to share the use of family photographs of current or past generations or community gatherings and shared activities may send up to three photographs via email to [email protected] .

Partnering organizations for components of the project include the University of Hawai‘i Center for Oral History, Maui Historical Society, and Lahaina Restoration Foundation. For more information, go to Schaefer International Gallery.

COMING SOON:

No. 18 – Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs in South Maui (Jan. 26, Wailea)

George Kahumoku Jr.

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs a complimentary concert “Ke Kai Hone O Wailea — The Sweet Music Of Wailea” at The Shops at Wailea Jan. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Kahumoku, a slack key master, is also a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohana Award winner. He has had a weekly Slack Key Show in West Maui for 20 years, featuring among the best entertainers in traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music.

No. 19 – Lambsbread with Pato Banton perform (Jan. 27, Kīhei)

Grammy nominated reggae performer Pato Banton performs with Lambsbread and special guest Lone Angeles at the South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road on Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:20 p.m. Pato who is from Southern California is know for his symphony of positivity and will be lighting up the evening with his 6-piece band. Guest performer Lone Angeles has smooth soulful vocals. For more information including tickets, go to Banton and Lambsbread.

No. 20 – Will Evans with Pat Simmons Jr. perform (Jan. 25, Māʻalaea)

Singer-songwriter Will Evans with Pat Simmons Jr. performs a fusion of folk, rock and acoustic vibes at da Playground Maui on Jan 25 at 8 p.m. Evans music has hard driving, lyrical western influences, including his song Barefoot Truth on the Sugarshack Music Channel.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Age 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground.

