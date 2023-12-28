Maui Pops Orchestra – Disney and Beyond, Jan. 21, 2024















The Maui Pops Orchestra presents Disney and Beyond with the music of Alan Menken, featuring guest vocalists Susan Egan and Adam Jacobs on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. in the Castle Theater of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The magical musical world of Alan Menken – eight-time Oscar-winning composer of scores from The Little Mermaid to Beauty and the Beast and Hercules– will brighten your day with familiar songs featuring the vocal talents of some of the stars who originally performed them: Susan Egan and Adam Jacobs.

Under the direction of Menken’s long-time conductor/arranger Michael Kosarin, Maui Pops will bring it all to life.

Tickets are $22, $35, $55 or $65 (plus applicable fees). Students 18 years and under will get in half-price (except for $22 tickets). A 10% discount is available for patrons who purchase tickets for all four of the Maui Pops 2023-2024 series. Tickets for all four concerts need to be purchased together to qualify for discount. The offer excludes the $22 tickets.