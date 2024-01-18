Update/Open: Road closure in Spreckelsville due to fire

Update: 4:09 p.m., Jan. 18, 2024

The Hāna Highway in Spreckelsville is now OPEN. It was closed earlier this afternoon due to a fire.

Previous Post:

Maui police have closed portions of the Hāna Highway near the Kaunoa Senior Center and Ulupua Place due to a fire. Emergency services are responding.

