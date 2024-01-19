Breaking: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell concert at the MACC is sold out

Tonight’s UB40 featuring Ali Campbell concert in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion has sold out.

Demand for tickets began immediately upon the show’s announcement and continued up until reaching the venue’s capacity today.

The MACC recommends that ticket holders arrive early to avoid delays parking and accessing the venue.

Due to the anticipated high demand for parking at the event, it is recommended that patrons consider carpooling or using Lyft or Uber to get to the concert. Parking in the main MACC lot is sold out. Parking in the UHMC paved lot across from the MACC will be available for $10 (cash only), upon entry.

Tonight’s concert also includes special guest Ekolu. Gates open at 5 p.m. for ticket holders and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

The MACC Box Office windows open at noon for will call pickup.

For admission into the venue, only valid tickets and print-at-home tickets issued by the MACC Box Office will be accepted. Patrons are advised to be wary of tickets not sold to them directly from the MACC Box Office. No duplicates allowed – first entry with barcode scanned will be honored. This is a no re-entry event.