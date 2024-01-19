Maui News

Update/OPEN: Honoapiʻilani Highway at Akahele Street

January 19, 2024, 5:08 PM HST
* Updated January 19, 7:56 PM
Update: 5:20 p.m., Jan. 19, 2024

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is completely open. It was closed earlier due to a motor vehicle accident at Akahele Street near the Kapalua Airport.

Previous Post:

Maui police have closed the Honoapiʻilani Highway at Akahele Street near the Kapalua Airport due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being re-directed down Lower Honoapiʻilani Road.

