Update/OPEN: Honoapiʻilani Highway at Akahele Street

Update: 5:20 p.m., Jan. 19, 2024

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is completely open. It was closed earlier due to a motor vehicle accident at Akahele Street near the Kapalua Airport.

Previous Post:

Maui police have closed the Honoapiʻilani Highway at Akahele Street near the Kapalua Airport due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being re-directed down Lower Honoapiʻilani Road.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD