Maui News
Update/OPEN: Honoapiʻilani Highway at Akahele Street
A
A
A
Update: 5:20 p.m., Jan. 19, 2024
The Honoapiʻilani Highway is completely open. It was closed earlier due to a motor vehicle accident at Akahele Street near the Kapalua Airport.
Previous Post:
Maui police have closed the Honoapiʻilani Highway at Akahele Street near the Kapalua Airport due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being re-directed down Lower Honoapiʻilani Road.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments