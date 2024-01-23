Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2024

January 23, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
10-14
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:00 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:39 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:24 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current west-northwest swell has brought solid surf to north and west facing shores today and is expected to slowly decline tonight to near or just below High Surf Advisory on Wednesday. Because of the westerly direction, Oahu and north facing shores may see some shadowing by Kauai. A series of large west to west- northwest (280-310 deg) swells is expected over the next 7 days. A brief decrease in wave heights through Wednesday night before potentially building back down the island chain Thursday. Another round of west- northwest swell is expected again Wednesday night through Thursday and again Sunday through Monday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of easterly trade winds. Surf along south facing shores will remain small except for areas exposed to the west wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
