State agencies collaborate to implement axis deer control measures on Maui

DHHL Waiohuli/Kēōkea Control Unit



























Registration began Monday to those interested in participating in an axis deer control hunt program on Hawaiian Home Lands in Waiohuli.

The program is among the measures drafted by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in partnership with the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, aimed at controlling Maui’s axis deer population.

Opening a portion of land under DHHL’s jurisdiction allows public hunters the opportunity to assist in the control and management of axis deer in the area currently not available for public hunting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This partnership allows the department to be a part of the solution to control the axis deer population on Maui,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairperson Kali Watson. “Our beneficiaries have seen firsthand the impacts these deer have had on their communities, and this is an opportunity to get ahead of any irreversable damage.”

Control days will be from Wednesday through Sunday with opportunities reserved for Maui island beneficiaries. Single-day reservations for both beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries will be taken by phone.

Call-ins for interested hunters will be taken at the DOFAW office at 808-359-0604 on Mondays. For Maui island beneficiaries, call-ins will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. General public calls will be taken from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The increased number of axis deer on the Valley Isle has put immense strain on the island’s natural resources amid ongoing drought conditions. The scarcity of vegetation throughout parts of the island has caused axis deer to migrate into homestead parcels, pastures, and agricultural lands in search of food and water, resulting in the loss of pasture forage and homestead agricultural crops.

“We are very pleased to work with DHHL on this control permit,” said DOFAW District Manager Scott Fretz. “This area of Waiohuli has very high deer numbers and sending hunters into the area is a great way to help get those numbers down.”

In January 2024, Governor Josh Green M.D. issued the state’s 12th emergency proclamation to axis deer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The control hunt program will be administered by DOFAW in accordance with Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Title 13, Chapters 122, 123, and any general conditions and restrictions set forth in the wildlife control permit administered by the DLNR DOFAW and DHHL.

For more information on the control hunt program and how to register click here.