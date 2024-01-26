Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 27, 2024

January 26, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
6-8
4-6 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            south.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 02:34 PM HST.




Low -0.4 feet 08:46 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:57 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:25 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current west-northwest swell will continue to decline through Saturday. A new west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday and Monday, bring High Surf Advisory surf to exposed north and west facing shores, including areas of the Big Island. Another storm is currently developing in the far northwest Pacific and is forecast to track eastward, merging with the low that will produce this weekends swell. As a result, a large to extra-large long period west-northwest swell is expected Tuesday and could push surf heights to High Surf Warning levels. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
