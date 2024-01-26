Maui Surf Forecast for January 27, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 4-6 West Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 02:34 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 08:46 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:57 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 10:25 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:10 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest swell will continue to decline through Saturday. A new west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday and Monday, bring High Surf Advisory surf to exposed north and west facing shores, including areas of the Big Island. Another storm is currently developing in the far northwest Pacific and is forecast to track eastward, merging with the low that will produce this weekends swell. As a result, a large to extra-large long period west-northwest swell is expected Tuesday and could push surf heights to High Surf Warning levels. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.