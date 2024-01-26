“Tail up”: Kayaker films rare behavior displayed by whale during Lahaina Unity Walk

A humpback mother whale keeps its tail above water for hours near Launiupoko during the the Lele Aloha Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Walk on Jan. 20, 2024. PC: Naia Nadja Koole

During the the Lele Aloha Hoʻūlu Lahaina Unity Walk last Saturday, Naia and Francis Koole had been on the ocean from sunrise to sunset, observing marine life. While thousands on land made the trek, some in the water kayaking, stand-up paddling and canoeing made their way to Launiupoko for support and healing.

After paddling miles and hours on the ocean, Naia and Francis ended up off the shore of Launiupoko, and there it was: a humpback mother whale “tail sailing” beside her calf.

“She was doing it for hours and her calf kept swimming around her,” Naia said. “They stayed pretty much in the same place, and this was right in front of where thousands of people had gathered on land to show support for those affected by the fire.”

Tail sailing was first described in the 1980s and has been observed in humpback whales and other species, like right whales. Chief scientist at the Pacific Whale Foundation Jens Currie, who confirmed the report, said one reason a mother humpback whale maintains the “tail-up” position is to rest, allowing the calf to alternate between short periods of nursing without the need for a deep dive.

Explanations of this behavior in female whales are still debated by scientists. A natural resource specialist at NOAA, Ed Lyman, said it’s possible that humpback mothers sail for thermal regulation, as a cue for boat operators to avoid collision, or it could just be an individual trait. Whatever the case, NOAA has observed at least three females sailing in Maui’s waters, but a sighting has been long overdue, according to Lyman.

“In Hawaiʻi, this behavior is limited to a small number of identified females and is considered one of the less frequently observed behaviors in our encounters,” said Currie. The Pacific Whale Foundation has identified “tail-up” behavior with mother-calf pairs in both Hervey Bay, Australia, and Maui, Hawaiʻi.

Naia, having never seen this behavior before in person, filmed the phenomenon on her camera. As she did, four bottle-nose dolphins glided past, and she came to realize how special and unique this moment was in the context of that day.

A pod of dolphins swim past Naia and Francis on Jan. 20, 2024. PC: Naia Nadja Koole

Naia said she wanted this experience to remind people of the marine life that were and are affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

“The Aug. 8 wildfires were in the news around the world and still evokes emotions every day, said Naia. “We need to be reminded that the ocean with its marine life was greatly affected around that area and cleanup on land and ocean are still in process. After devastation, loss and mourning, there is room for creation. We cannot do this without considering nature and showing more awareness and respect.”