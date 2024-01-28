MACC broadcasting Sunday’s Big Game on two huge screens

The MACC fills up during last year’s popular presentation of The Big Game. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Maui Arts & Cultural Center has announced it will broadcast The Big Game on two large screens Sunday, Feb. 11. The game starts at 1:30 p.m. and gates open at noon.

The game will be viewable on one large LED screen outside in the Yokouchi Pavilion and a second one, on the largest movie screen in Hawai‘i, in the Castle Theater. Attendees can catch all the action on the MACC‘s hi-tech HD broadcasts. Everyone is welcome – from Maui residents to out-of-town visitors.

Admission is free. There will be live entertainment by Asian Blend both before and after the game outside in the Yokouchi Pavilion.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the afternoon. Food will be provided from food vendors including Taste of Aloha 808, The Magic Oven, Yellow Belly, and Shaka Shave Ice, along with a full range of beverages, coffee and desserts. The vendor list is subject to change. The MACC will not permit outside food, beverages or tailgating in the parking lot.