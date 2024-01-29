Maui Activities

Seabury Hall presents Art With Heart 2024

January 29, 2024, 5:24 PM HST
Seabury Hall Art with Heart (2.4.2022). PC: Berkowitz / Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall presents Art with Heart 2024, a student-run event featuring student artists and performers. This year’s event is directed by Seabury Hall students Avery Ardion, Freya Carlsen, and Bobby Goldyn and will benefit Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Students will present Program A on Feb. 2, and Program B on Feb. 3. Both shows begin at 7 p.m. at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center at Seabury Hall. Students will offer artistic music, dance, spoken word and instrumental performances. Friday night will also feature a pre-show reception and visual arts gallery opening. 

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for kupuna, $10 for students, and keiki 4 years and under get in free. Tickets are available at seaburyhall.org/arts.

