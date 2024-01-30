Hawaiʻi Democrats announce presidential primary candidates for March 6 ballot

Hawaiʻi Democrats will vote in their presidential primary on March 6.

President Joe Biden and four other candidates will be on the March 6 Democratic Party presidential primary election ballot, the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi announced.

The other candidates will be Jason Michael Palmer, Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. “Uncommitted” will also be a choice on the ballot.

In-person voting will be required to cast ballots in the party-run presidential primary for Hawaiʻi, beginning at 6 p.m. March 6. Voting locations will be in every House district across Hawaiʻi.

The Democratic primary will determine the percentage of Hawaiʻi delegates who will be allotted to each qualifying presidential party candidate. The election of delegates to the 2024 Democratic National Convention begins during the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi State Convention May 18-19 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Party members will be able to participate online as well.

More information and polling locations can be found at hawaiidemocrats.org. Hawaiʻi voters can become eligible voting members of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi by enrolling online at hawaiidemocrats.org/join.

On March 6, Hawaiʻi Democrats will also elect their grassroots leadership and delegates to the 2024 Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi State Convention. The Democratic National Convention will be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.