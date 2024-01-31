Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 01, 2024

January 31, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
8-12
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 8 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            southeast.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 06:13 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:12 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:15 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:31 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:15 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large, medium period northwest swell is slowly declining, but will continue to produce High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf for exposed north and west facing shores this evening and tonight. Surf heights are expected to fall below HSA levels for most shores by early Thursday. The exception will be west facing shores of the Big Island, where the HSA remains in effect until 6 PM HST Thursday. 


The current northwest swell will ease through Thursday, but guidance shows a small north swell and building moderate to large north- northeast swell will move through the region over the next few days. The north-northeast component will become the dominant swell beginning Thursday night into the weekend, likely resulting in advisory level surf along north facing shores, but surf could reach warning levels along exposed east facing shores by Friday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Thursday due to the lack of trade wind flow. Rapidly building surf is forecast along east facing shores from Thursday night into the weekend as the north-northeast swell builds and strong trades return. South shore surf will remain small through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
