Maui Surf Forecast for February 01, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 8-12 7-10 7-10 West Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 8 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 06:13 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:12 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:15 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:31 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, medium period northwest swell is slowly declining, but will continue to produce High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf for exposed north and west facing shores this evening and tonight. Surf heights are expected to fall below HSA levels for most shores by early Thursday. The exception will be west facing shores of the Big Island, where the HSA remains in effect until 6 PM HST Thursday.

The current northwest swell will ease through Thursday, but guidance shows a small north swell and building moderate to large north- northeast swell will move through the region over the next few days. The north-northeast component will become the dominant swell beginning Thursday night into the weekend, likely resulting in advisory level surf along north facing shores, but surf could reach warning levels along exposed east facing shores by Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Thursday due to the lack of trade wind flow. Rapidly building surf is forecast along east facing shores from Thursday night into the weekend as the north-northeast swell builds and strong trades return. South shore surf will remain small through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.