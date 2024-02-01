Maui Surf Forecast for February 02, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|12-16
|14-18
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|6-8
|8-12
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|8-12
|10-14
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds around 5 mph,
increasing to north around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:16 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf heights will remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through tonight, before two overlapping north to north-northeast swells move into the Hawaii region through this weekend. The larger of these swells will become the dominant swell tonight into the weekend, producing advisory level surf along all exposed north facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will also build later tonight into next week to advisory level due to the large north-northeast swell, as well as the return of strong trades. Therefore, an HSA has been issued for exposed north and east facing shores beginning Friday morning and continuing into Sunday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com