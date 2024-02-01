Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 02, 2024

February 1, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
12-16
14-18 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
6-8
8-12 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
8-12
10-14 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 07:56 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 11:50 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 05:09 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph,

                            increasing to north around 15 mph in

                            the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 01:13 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:16 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights will remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through tonight, before two overlapping north to north-northeast swells move into the Hawaii region through this weekend. The larger of these swells will become the dominant swell tonight into the weekend, producing advisory level surf along all exposed north facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will also build later tonight into next week to advisory level due to the large north-northeast swell, as well as the return of strong trades. Therefore, an HSA has been issued for exposed north and east facing shores beginning Friday morning and continuing into Sunday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
