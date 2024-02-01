Maui Surf Forecast for February 02, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 12-16 14-18 West Facing 3-5 3-5 6-8 8-12 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 8-12 10-14

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 07:56 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 11:50 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 05:09 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:13 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights will remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through tonight, before two overlapping north to north-northeast swells move into the Hawaii region through this weekend. The larger of these swells will become the dominant swell tonight into the weekend, producing advisory level surf along all exposed north facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will also build later tonight into next week to advisory level due to the large north-northeast swell, as well as the return of strong trades. Therefore, an HSA has been issued for exposed north and east facing shores beginning Friday morning and continuing into Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.