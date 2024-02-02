‘Sharks After Dark’ returns Feb. 17 at Maui Ocean Center

Shark. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui Ocean Center’s popular “Sharks After Dark” 21-and-older nights return this year from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 17 — this time with a “Prom Night” theme.

Guests can expect tunes by DJ Ami Schorr, a limousine selfie station, diver presentations and the immersive “Humpbacks of Hawai’i” 3D experience. Winter formal attire is encouraged, and Hawaiian ti leaf corsages will be available.

Don’t have a tuxedo? Hex Press Maui will bring their mobile printing studio to the event to create aquatic-themed tuxedo T-shirts.

Specialty food will be available for purchase at Reef Café along with beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. The aquarium’s gift store, Maui Ocean Treasures, will remain open and feature limited edition fudge for sale.

Admission is $25 per person at mauioceancenter.com/reservations (or $35 per person the day of the event). Annual members receive free admission. For more information on membership, visit mauioceancenter.com/membership.

Also this month, Maui Ocean Center’s Seascape restaurant will offer a Valentine’s Dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 14.



“Join Chef Henry and his team as they guide you through a romantic four-course meal that concludes with chocolate ganache topped with a chocolate-dipped strawberry,” said James Morrison, the aquarium’s food and beverage director.



Visit mauioceancenter.com/dine to view the menu and book a Valentine’s Dinner reservation.