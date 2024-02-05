Maoli returns to Maui on June 22 as part of Boots On The Ground Tour

Glenn Awong of Maoli. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Maoli, returning to Maui to perform at the MACC on June 22 as part of the band’s Boots On The Ground Tour. Special guests will be announced soon.

The concert will be in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion starting at 6 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only at MauiArts.org at 10 a.m. to MACC members on Feb. 6 and to the general public on Feb. 9.

Maoli has transcended borders with their talent, capturing the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. The band, which Glenn Awong fronts, was formed in 2007 and has since performed across the US, New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific.

Maoli has developed its unique sound by fusing the elements of country, R&B, soul, acoustic, rock & roll and reggae. This “Country Reggae” has been labeled as heartfelt, uplifting, feel-good music with an impressive reach, enabling the group to sell out the largest venues in Hawai’i.

In 2020, Maoli won Group of the Year and Album of the Year for their record Sense Of Purpose at iHeart’s Island Awards, followed by Album of the Year and Song of the Year in 2021. In 2023, the band embarked on their Maoli Music Overload tour, selling more than 45,000 tickets across four cities in Hawai‘i, in addition to selling well over 11,000 tickets on the MMO US tour plus several festival appearances including Cali Roots and Holo Holo Fest Sacramento.

Tickets are all general admission (no seats) and are $69 and $109 (VIP) in advance plus applicable fees. Prices increase day of show. VIP tickets offer access to front of stage viewing area and access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms. VIP areas will be available for both over 21 and all ages ticket holders. Bleachers will be available at the rear of the amphitheater on a first come, first served basis. No outside food or beverages are allowed including water bottles. Strollers, umbrellas, beach chairs, water bottles, coolers, bags, backpacks, large purses or anything with a hard frame will not be permitted in the venue.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for ticket inquiries only by email at [email protected].

Ticket buyers not already MACC members may join at the MACC website and immediately receive advance presale ticket purchase benefits.