Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial to arrive for setup, increased traffic expected

The Wall That Heals. PC: Event flyer

The County of Maui, in partnership with the Maui County Veterans Council, will host “The Wall That Heals,” a scaled-down, ¾-size version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., from Friday, Feb. 9, to Feb. 13 at War Memorial Stadium.

Increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic is expected around the stadium, starting with the arrival of The Wall in the late afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 7. The public is invited to witness this solemn procession as The Wall arrives.

From Friday, Feb. 9 to Tuesday, Feb. 13, the exhibit will be open to the public 24 hours a day, allowing visitors to pay their respects at any time during the week. The stadium will be closed for all athletic activities, including walking, jogging, and workouts, for the duration of the exhibit.

Visitors are encouraged to interact with on-site volunteers to learn more about The Wall and its significance. The presence of volunteers will ensure that visitors receive the support and guidance they need to navigate the exhibit and honor the memories of the fallen heroes.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation urges regular users of the stadium parking lot area to exercise caution and to be mindful of the heightened pedestrian and vehicle traffic during the exhibit.

“The presence of The Wall That Heals serves as a powerful memorial for the members of the US armed forces who served and died in the Vietnam War, and it is an honor for the County of Maui to host this traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial here in our community,” said Mayor Richard Bissen.