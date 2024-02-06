Fire destroys Molokaʻi home, elderly woman displaced

Molokaʻi home fire (2.6.24) PC: Maui Fire Department.

An overnight structure fire on Puʻupeʻelua Ave. in Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi destroyed a single-family home, and left an elderly resident displaced, fire officials said.

The incident was reported at 3:32 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2024.

Fire officials say a 77-year-old woman was displaced. No injuries were reported.

Crews arrived to find the home fully involved. Firefighters deployed hose lines to limit the spread of the fire to the building of origin.

Crews remained on scene at last report to conduct mop up operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not yet available, but the structure was a total loss, according to department reports.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 4, Tanker 4, Engine 9, Engine 12 and a fire investigator.