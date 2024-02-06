Jake Shimabukuro, Mac McAnally share stage at the MACC on Feb. 8

Jake Shimabukuro and Mac McAnally will perform Feb. 8, 2024 at the MACC. (Courtesy: Maui Arts & Cultural Center)

“Celebrating Songs & Stories on Distant Shores,” an intimate evening celebrating friendship through stories and songs, unfolds inside Castle Theater this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The Feb. 8 concert will feature ‘ukulele master, Jake Shimabukuro, and renowned songwriter, singer and instrumentalist, Mac McAnally.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near main entry gates. Ticket holders who bring a non-perishable food donation for the Maui Food Bank will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win an ‘ukulele autographed by Jake Shimabukuro.

Jake and Mac are longtime kindred spirits and collaborators. In addition to their own formidable careers, Jake and Mac first performed together with the legendary Jimmy Buffett in the Coral Reefer Band.

This special performance will include material and collaboration from both artists in addition to select songs you know by heart to honor their friend and mentor.