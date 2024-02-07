Maui Powerhouse Gym introduces community-focused Kihei Boxing Academy

Left to Right: Kihei Boxing Academy (KBA) coach Jarod Moraga, KBA student Justin Wood, KBA student Anna De Deus work hard during Title Shot, Kihei Boxing Academy and Gloves Up

Maui Powerhouse Gym, known for its modern amenities, expert trainers and welcoming atmosphere, is now commencing community-based fitness programs at its facility in South Kīhei.

Established by coach Jarod Moraga, the Kihei Boxing Academy is designed to foster agency, empowerment, community and fitness among its members. It is also intended to showcase a sustainable model, structured to become self-teaching within the next one or two years.

“Our goal is to create an environment where fitness, skill, empowerment and community support are intertwined,” said Logan Peitscher, co-owner of Maui Powerhouse Gym.

It offers a comprehensive range of programs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday evenings, each designed to meet the diverse needs and goals of community members.

Title Shot: Cardio Boxing – Mondays & Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

“Title Shot: Cardio Boxing” offers an addicting high-octane workout for all that combines fitness, high-intensity interval training, strength and basic boxing techniques. Gloves are not required, wrist wraps will be provided to you for your first class. Classes are accessible and affordable, priced at just $5 per session for gym members and $15 per session for the public.

Kihei Boxing Academy – Mondays & Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 5:15 p.m.

The Kihei Boxing Academy offers a meticulously structured program that goes beyond physical training. Focused on the skills, techniques and fundamentals of “The Sweet Science,” this academy is a sanctuary of learning, empowerment and community engagement. The unique mentorship model ensures that each member not only begins to study the art of boxing but also embraces the values of leadership and personal growth. It is priced at $50 per month for all.

Gloves Up!: Free 25 & Under Boxing Clinic – Mondays & Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

Kihei Boxing Academy student Anna De Deus receives instruction from Coach Moraga (right) during Gloves Up! KBA’s free youth boxing meetup. (Courtesy: Maui Powerhouse Gym).

“Gloves Up!” is a free boxing clinic for young adults. This program is dedicated to fostering discipline, skill and camaraderie, as well as providing valuable mentorship opportunities for students. Participation in the Youth Boxing Meetup is hassle-free, with no gloves required and wraps provided. Participants are, however, expected to be dressed appropriately for athletic activities, ensuring safety and comfort for all. Non-members of the gym are encouraged to attend.

Maui Powerhouse Gym has invited women and men from all walks of life to join these programs. Classes commence on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to offer flexible options to fit into a variety of schedules.

“The Kihei Boxing Academy, along with our other programs, is more than just a boxing class; it’s a transformative experience where every punch thrown contributes to building stronger individuals and a stronger community,” said Peitscher.

For additional information about the Kihei Boxing Academy, Title Shot: Cardio Boxing and the Gloves Up! Youth Boxing Clinic, or to secure your spot, visit www.LiftWithAloha.com or reach out to Maui Powerhouse Gym concierge Jade Binning at [email protected].