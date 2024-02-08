New system for private property contractor access to Lahaina Wildfire Disaster zone

Residential debris removal in Lahaina, Maui (Jan. 16-18, 2024) PC: County of Maui

Starting Monday, Feb. 12, a new system will take effect to allow private property contractors to access the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster zone for rebuilding, while keeping the area safe during debris removal, officials announced.

Up to three placards can be issued directly to each property owner to give to their contractors for access to the zone. Contractors who receive these placards may only access the zone during daylight hours and must wear approved personal protective equipment, according to a news release issued by the County of Maui.

It is the property owners’ responsibility to get the placards back from contractors once work is complete and return the placards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Property owners may bring contractors without placards into the zone with them, as long as they escort the contractors and remain with them in the zone at all times.

To obtain contractor placards, property owners must submit a copy of their US Army Corps of Engineers Clearance Form and Closeout Letter, which are provided as part of the Right-of-Entry return from the County of Maui. Property owners must also provide names, phone numbers and the addresses of where work will occur.

This information can be emailed to [email protected] or taken in person to the Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center. The copies and information must be provided at least 48 hours in advance to receive placards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The property owners can then pick up their placards at the DRC. From Feb. 12-24, placards will be issued Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

After Feb. 24, placards can be picked up at the same time as property owner vehicle passes: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No contractor will be permitted to perform cleanup work on a property eligible for the USACE Private Property Debris Removal cleanup unless the contractor has an approved Alternate Debris Removal Plan. Property owners who have standing structures not part of PPRD may send a request via email and provide their address. This will be cross-checked with the master list of structures from the county to confirm it is not part of PPDR, at which point contractor placards may be issued, according to the announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We know how important it is for the community to begin to rebuild,” said Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett. “We want to ensure that the rebuild process is done safely.”

For more information, visit www.mauirecovers.org/contractor-access or visit the Lahaina DRC to speak to a MEMA representative.