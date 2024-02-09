Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports travel-related dengue virus case on Maui

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has received a report of a travel-related dengue case on Maui, in an individual who had recent travel to countries where dengue is commonly found. The last confirmed case of locally acquired dengue in the state was in 2016.

Oʻahu had two travel-related dengue cases reported recently—one last week, and the other in late December.

Dengue virus is spread from person to person by mosquitos. In areas of suspected or confirmed dengue, Hawai‘i DOH personnel are conducting inspections and mosquito-reducing activities. Reducing mosquito populations reduces the chances of dengue being transmitted to other people, according to the DOH.

While Hawai‘i is home to the type of mosquitos that can carry dengue, the disease is not established (endemic) here in the state, and cases are currently only seen in travelers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some countries are reporting increased numbers of cases. Health officials say it is important 4-6 weeks before traveling to review country-specific travel information for the most up-to-date guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures for that country.

Travelers returning from an area with risk of dengue are advised to take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks, and if symptoms of dengue develop within two weeks of return, are advised to seek medical evaluation.

Symptoms of dengue may be mild or severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches. Symptoms typically last two to seven days and although severe and even life-threatening illness can occur, most people recover after about a week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, please visit the Disease Outbreak Control Division and Vector Control Branch websites.