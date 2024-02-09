Power trio Streetlight Cadence returns to the MACC on Feb. 16



















The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the return of folk trio Streetlight Cadence, performing their “The Brighter Than Ever Tour” inside the intimate McCoy Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 16.

The group began as street performers in 2010, playing on the streets of Waikīkī to earn grocery money as college students. The power trio Jon Andrew Franklin (violin), Ben Chai (banjo) and Clara Stegall (guitar) have since emerged as fresh faces in the world of folk rock.

Their captivating energy on acoustic instruments intertwines with intimate storytelling to create a band that has scored numerous placements on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart, two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Alternative Album of the Year, and an Emmy® nomination for their self-produced television series, “Will Play For Food.”

Tickets are $35, $45, or $65 (plus applicable fees). Advance ticket sales are online only. MACC members receive a 10% discount.

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Everyone who brings a non-perishable food donation will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a private backstage post-show meet and greet/photo op with the performers, a signed Maui show poster and Streetlight Cadence merchandise bundle.

