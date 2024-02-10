February edition of Hawaiian Music Series features Joshua Kahula

Joshua Kahula

The next Hawaiian Music Series of 2024 will feature well-known local musician Joshua Kahula. The free event takes place on Feb. 29 at 6 p.m., at Hale Hoʻikeʻike at the Bailey House in Wailuku.

Joshua Kahula is the frontman of Nuff Sedd, a prominent musical group from Maui. As a skilled musician, he has played a key role in crafting the band’s unique sound by composing and arranging many of their songs, drawing inspiration from a diverse range of genres such as ska, reggae, funk, R&B, classic rock, alternative and pop.

Nuff Sedd’s inaugural album garnered nominations in various categories at the 2005 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and secured multiple wins at the Hawai‘i Music Awards, including prestigious titles like Group of the Year. Their chart-topping single, “Cherry Bomb,” earned them the coveted Song of the Year award.

This free concert has been a tradition for 16 years and is held on the last Thursday of every month. Made possible by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with the support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development, the special location of this month is provided by Maui Historical Society.

Guests are invited to bring their own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn. Free parking is available onsite. More information is available online.