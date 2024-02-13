MBB partners with Kamehameha Schools Maui to bring business into the classroom

Facilitators and judges for KS Maui event: Lori Fisher, Paula Hegele, Nicole Fisher, Kai Pelayo.

Maui Business Brainstormers will sponsor a business workshop for students called Nā Haumāna ʻoihana nō (Entrepreneurial Students, indeed!) at Kamehameha Schools Maui on Feb. 14 as part of National Entrepreneurship Week.

MBB facilitator Lori Fisher is working with the KS Maui faculty to bring local business owners into the classroom to share their start-up and business experiences.

Participating businesses include Akina Bus Service, Tours and Support; Mauliola Pharmacy; and Privateer Space. Also volunteering are prominent members of the local community, such as business owners, business leaders, and members of the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce, all of whom will provide feedback and coaching as part of the day’s program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

KS Maui Business and Leadership Academy faculty member Kalei Takakura-DeFrancia is working with MBB on four structured activities.

“Having the opportunity to work alongside Maui’s top entrepreneurs gives us the knowledge and experience our haumāna need on their journey to become the ʻōiwi business leaders of the future,” said Takakura-DeFrancia.

“This year’s program incorporates the very real and very current business challenges resulting from the Aug. 8 wildfire and the impacts to the local business community,” said Fisher. “Students will need to demonstrate teaming skills, and deliver clear communication under time constraints as they develop responses to the new economic environment on Maui.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As part of the workshop, local business leaders will interact with students on specific proposals to link business to culture and community.

Fisher is a coach at this year’s workshop and says this activity is “an ideal chance to think about ‘giving back’ to the community in a business context, especially given the post-fire challenges to local businesses; solutions will require both creativity and analytical skills,” she said.

Local sponsors and supporters are contributing their time as panelists and judges, bringing commercial and cultural insights into the classroom, as well as contributing recognition incentives for the participating students.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Local supporters include: Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Bayer

Crop Science, Maui Wine, Skywriting by…Nico, as well as national support from Consortium for Entrepreneurship Education and NationalEntrepreneurshipWeek.org.

MBB initiated Maui’s first-ever participation in National Entrepreneurship Week in 2016, with three days of educational events end-to-end across the island that began in Hāna and concluded at Montage Kapalua Bay. MBB has continued participation annually with offerings for the Maui business community each year since.

National Entrepreneurship Week is a congressionally-chartered week dedicated to showcasing entrepreneurship throughout the US, and engaging communities in activities to promote and support entrepreneurship in their communities. This year, National Entrepreneurship Week takes place Feb. 10-17.