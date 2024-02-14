Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 15, 2024

February 14, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
5-7
10-15
35-45 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
3-5
7-10 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 06:41 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 11:56 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:07 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

                            in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 12:31 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




North shore surf will remain small this evening, then rise late tonight and Thursday as an extra large northwest swell builds from northwest to southeast down the island chain. The swell will peak Thursday and Thursday night, then gradually lower Friday and Saturday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Big Island and north facing shores of Maui. A swell of this size will adversely impact coastal areas, especially during high tide Thursday evening. Preparations should be made for significant coastal impacts as ocean water runs up and inundates beaches and potentially affects coastal properties and roadways. 


As the extra large northwest swell declines, a new north swell will build Friday night and Saturday, likely peaking at warning levels along exposed north facing shores Saturday night and Sunday. A northerly reinforcement is due in Sunday night, which could keep north shore surf above the warning threshold through Monday. Wrap from the north swell will likely push east shore surf up to advisory and potentially warning levels, with headlines likely needed for west facing shores of Maui and the Big Island as well. The north swell will then gradually lower as it shifts more north-northeasterly Monday night through the middle of next week. A new small to moderate sized northwest swell appears to move through late Monday through the middle of next week as well. 


Aside from some wrap from the extra large northwest swell, south shore surf will remain small through the next 7 days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
