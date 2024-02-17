Ola Ka ʻĪ event celebrates Hawaiian Language Month on Maui



























A hui of Hawaiian organizations led by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Kanaeokana, Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu and others hosted Ola ka ʻĪ Maui Nui at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, Feb. 17. The event was the third Ola Ka ʻĪ in a series of Hawaiian language fairs happening throughout Hawaiʻi in February, Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language Month).

The celebration brought together Hawaiian language medium education students, teachers, ʻohana, and more than 30 community organizations. The Maui Nui event showcased ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi through music, hula, storytelling, games, student performances, and a Hawaiian language speech competition hosted by ʻAha Hui ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. Interactive booths featured aloha ʻāina activities for keiki and adults to be immersed in a language rich experience.

Ola ka ‘Ī Maui Nui highlights community organizations, including the University of Hawaiʻi Maui, Kanaeokana and Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was an honor for UH Maui College to serve as host to the speech competition. This event aligns perfectly with the University of Hawai‘i’s imperative – to fulfill its kuleana to Native Hawaiians and to Hawai‘i. The path to success requires a vibrant indigenous culture speaking our native language,” said UHMC Chancellor Dr. Lui Hokoana.

“As a member of this hui of Native Hawaiian organizations, Kamehameha Schools is honored to help to host the first Ola ka ʻĪ Maui Nui,” said Manuwai Peters, senior project manager with Kamehameha Schoolsʼ Kealaiwikuamoʻo. “These events help bring to fruition a future where you can go to places like a shopping center and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi – and people you encounter there speak back to you in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi.”

The hoʻokūkū ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language speech competition) for students in grades K-12, is a centerpiece of each Ola ka ʻĪ, and this year about 50 haumāna from across the island participated Friday night at UHMC. Winners of this year’s Ola ka Ī Maui Nui speech competition were featured in Saturday’s program at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. They were:

Papa Malaaʻo to Papa ʻElua (Kindergarten to 2nd Grade) Kūlana Mua (First Place): Lilikea Bailey Kūlana ʻElua (Second Place): Keaka Shaw Kūlana ʻEkolu (Third Place): Keʻālaʻi Harders

Papa ʻEkolu to Papa ʻElima (3rd Grade to 5th Grade) Kūlana Mua (First Place TIE): Kalena Rozet and Kahiau Suwa Kūlana ʻElua (Second Place): Kupulau Joaquin Kūlana ʻEkolu (Third Place): Nahiku Hewahewa

Papa ʻEono to Papa ʻEwalu (6th Grade to 8th Grade) Kūlana Mua (First Place): Kaiolohia Luna Kūlana ʻElua (Second Place): Haliʻa Lau Kūlana ʻEkolu (Third Place): Manawanui Aiomoana Gilbert

Papa ʻEiwa to Papa ʻUmikumālua (9th Grade to 12th Grade) Kūlana Mua (First Place): Kealakea Schenk Kūlana ʻElua (Second Place): Kahiniau Mokiao Kūlana ʻEkolu (Third Place): Alaula Kaopuiki-Santos



ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The growth of ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi use in the community in everyday settings is demonstrated by the proliferation of Ola ka ʻĪ gatherings, which began as a single event at Koʻolau, Oʻahu at Windward Mall. Ola ka ʻĪ Maui Nui is one of four such events occurring this year on three islands.

Other upcoming events include:

Ola Ka ʻĪ ʻEwa: Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ka Makana Aliʻi (Oʻahu)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ola ka ʻĪ welcomes everyone to participate, new learners and fluent speakers. All that is needed is a love for Hawaiʻi and a desire to hear ‘ōlelo Hawaiʻi thrive throughout the pae ʻāina.

For further information about Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and upcoming events, visit mahinaolelohawaii.org.