Take flight with ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’: a Pan-tantastic prequel at ʻĪao Theater
A family-friendly presentation of “Peter and the Starcatcher” will run at the Historic ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku for three weeks in a row, starting Feb. 23, 2024.
Before the Darling children flew with Peter Pan and Tinkerbell to the “second star to the right, and straight on till morning,” there was an apprentice Starcatcher named Molly, a nameless boy and his orphan friends and a pirate named Black Stache.
Maui OnStage tells the watery tale of how a nameless orphan boy becomes Peter Pan, how the dreaded pirate Black Stache becomes Captain Hook and how Mollusk Island becomes Neverland.
The high seas adventure, from perilous pirate pillaging to amazing adventures on a faraway island, showcases a mix of historical fact, the fictional world of Neverland and modern pop-culture references through an imaginative musical experience.
“’Peter and the Starcatcher’ is such a fun script,” said play director Kristi Scott. “Many of the cast and crew grew up reading the books and loving them. The cast is awesome; always willing to play and have fun bringing these great characters alive.”
Cast
Director – Kristi Scott
Musical Director – Sara Jelley
Stage Manager – Tina Kailiponi
Set Design – Caro Walker
Costume Design – Vicki and Jessi Nelson
Lighting Design – Amy Lord
Sound Design – Dawn Harper
Prop Design – Nicole Belknap
Rigging Design and Fight Coordinator – Daniel Vicars
Event details
WHEN: Feb. 23, 24, 25 and March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Historic ʻĪao Theater – 68 N Market St., Wailuku, HI 96793
TICKETS: $25-$45
PURCHASE INFO: Available online at www.mauionstage.com
BOX OFFICE: 808-242-6969, [email protected]
PRESENTED BY: Maui OnStage
SHOW SPONSOR: Ray Chin – Your Time Is Now