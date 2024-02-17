Take flight with ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’: a Pan-tantastic prequel at ʻĪao Theater

Maui Onstage presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ from Feb. 23 through March 10. (PC: Maui OnStage)

A family-friendly presentation of “Peter and the Starcatcher” will run at the Historic ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku for three weeks in a row, starting Feb. 23, 2024.

Before the Darling children flew with Peter Pan and Tinkerbell to the “second star to the right, and straight on till morning,” there was an apprentice Starcatcher named Molly, a nameless boy and his orphan friends and a pirate named Black Stache.

Maui OnStage tells the watery tale of how a nameless orphan boy becomes Peter Pan, how the dreaded pirate Black Stache becomes Captain Hook and how Mollusk Island becomes Neverland.

The high seas adventure, from perilous pirate pillaging to amazing adventures on a faraway island, showcases a mix of historical fact, the fictional world of Neverland and modern pop-culture references through an imaginative musical experience.

“’Peter and the Starcatcher’ is such a fun script,” said play director Kristi Scott. “Many of the cast and crew grew up reading the books and loving them. The cast is awesome; always willing to play and have fun bringing these great characters alive.”

Cast

Director – Kristi Scott

Musical Director – Sara Jelley

Stage Manager – Tina Kailiponi

Set Design – Caro Walker

Costume Design – Vicki and Jessi Nelson

Lighting Design – Amy Lord

Sound Design – Dawn Harper

Prop Design – Nicole Belknap

Rigging Design and Fight Coordinator – Daniel Vicars

Event details

WHEN: Feb. 23, 24, 25 and March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Historic ʻĪao Theater – 68 N Market St., Wailuku, HI 96793

TICKETS: $25-$45

PURCHASE INFO: Available online at www.mauionstage.com

BOX OFFICE: 808-242-6969, [email protected]

PRESENTED BY: Maui OnStage

SHOW SPONSOR: Ray Chin – Your Time Is Now