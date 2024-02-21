Police recover six firearms, 187 marijuana plants, following search warrant on Molokaʻi

PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police arrested a 37-year-old man for drug and firearms offenses following the execution of a search warrant at his residence on Molokaʻi late last month.

Six firearms, 187 marijuana plants, and 378 live rounds of ammunition were recovered during the incident on Jan. 22, 2024, according to police reports.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first degree commercial promotion of marijuana, prohibited acts involving drug paraphernalia, six counts related to mandatory registration, six counts involving a felon in possession of firearms, six counts involving a felon in possession of ammunition, prohibited deadly weapons, 10 counts of violations of order for protection, and five counts of firearms with no serial number.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The information is detailed as part of today’s chief’s report to the Maui Police Commission.

PC: Maui Police Department