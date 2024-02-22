Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 23, 2024

February 22, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:32 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:38 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:58 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new pulse of medium- to long-period northwest swell is peaking at the nearshore buoys. This will keep surf elevated along north and west facing shores through this evening, before slowly subsiding Friday through the weekend. Another moderate, long-period northwest (330) swell is modeled to arrive early this weekend bringing similar surf to exposed shores. Surf may approach the advisory threshold during its peak late Saturday into Saturday night. 


East-facing shores remain dominated by short-period wind wave through the near term. However, deep low pressure descending from the Gulf of Alaska down the West Coast of the mainland US will generate a moderate to large, medium-period NNE (060) swell that will fill in late this weekend and peak early next week. This will likely drive east shore surf above advisory levels, while north shore surf could approach advisory level. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
