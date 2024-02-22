Maui Surf Forecast for February 23, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:32 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:38 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:58 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new pulse of medium- to long-period northwest swell is peaking at the nearshore buoys. This will keep surf elevated along north and west facing shores through this evening, before slowly subsiding Friday through the weekend. Another moderate, long-period northwest (330) swell is modeled to arrive early this weekend bringing similar surf to exposed shores. Surf may approach the advisory threshold during its peak late Saturday into Saturday night.

East-facing shores remain dominated by short-period wind wave through the near term. However, deep low pressure descending from the Gulf of Alaska down the West Coast of the mainland US will generate a moderate to large, medium-period NNE (060) swell that will fill in late this weekend and peak early next week. This will likely drive east shore surf above advisory levels, while north shore surf could approach advisory level.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.