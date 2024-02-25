Maui Surf Forecast for February 26, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 9-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 7-10 10-14

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 03:07 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 09:04 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:34 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:51 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate, long period NW (320 degrees) swell will subside through early Monday. Lingering energy out of the NW quadrant will maintain elevated surf along favored shorelines during the next few days. Meanwhile, a moderate, medium period NE (40-60) swell will begin building tonight and peak during Monday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued accordingly. There is a low probability that surf will briefly touch the warning threshold on Monday afternoon. Surf along S facing shores remains small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.