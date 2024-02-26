Hawaiʻi bill to lower legal blood-alcohol concentration limit for driving moves to final vote in House

Sobriety checkpoint, Maui. (PC: Maui Now Staff)

Earlier this month, the House Committee on Transportation passed House Bill 1935, with amendments to lower the legal blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) for driving from 0.08% to 0.05%.

The amendments include special considerations for individuals convicted of driving while intoxicated (DUI) with a BAC between 0.05% and 0.079% to potentially have their records expunged after meeting punitive criteria, an appropriation for a public education campaign about the lower BAC limit, and a delayed implementation window to allow for the education campaign prior to the change-taking effect.

This initiative gained significant traction earlier this month when the House Committee on Transportation received written testimony from 79 individuals and organizations in support of the bill, and one in opposition. Among the notable organizations testifying were the National Transportation Safety Board, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, the Hawai‘i County Prosecutor’s Office, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the Hawai‘i Bicycling League.

In addition, personal stories from Ed Werner, Camlyn Pola, Charlene Brown and others underscored the immeasurable impact the bill could have in saving lives and preventing future tragedies.

“We are encouraged by the forward movement of this bill,” said Arkie Koehl, chair of MADD Hawai‘i’s Public Policy Committee. “The conversations that have taken place this week have been emotional and difficult, and I applaud everyone who has stood up for this legislation, investing their time and energy to help improve the safety of our roads.”

The bill passed its second reading on Feb. 12, 2024. It has since been re-referred to the House committees on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, and Transportation and Finance for a third reading.