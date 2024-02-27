Maui Office of Recovery seeks resident feedback on ‘building back better’ following Lahaina wildfire

The County of Maui Office of Recovery invites residents to participate in an online feedback activity on its recently launched Ola Lahaina page, a hub for online community engagement for Lahaina’s wildfire recovery efforts. The feedback activity will be available through March 15, 2024, and can be found at https://mauirecovers.org/lahaina.

Participants are asked to answer the following questions: What are Lahaina’s strengths and weaknesses before and after the fire? How can we build back better?

The input received will be shared on the Ola Lahaina website, where participants can view and like comments with which they agree.

Ola Lahaina was recently launched by the County of Maui Office of Recovery and operates on the Maui Recovers website. As recovery efforts continue, Ola Lahaina will be the main resource for the public for staying informed on the latest in-person and online engagement events, accessing feedback from fellow community members and contributing to drafting Lahaina’s long-term recovery plan.

