Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2024

February 27, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 04:14 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 10:04 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:02 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:29 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain rough through the week, with heights hovering around High Surf Advisory (HSA) level through tonight. The HSA has been extended and will remain in effect until 6 am HST Wednesday. Heights should dip below the advisory level by sunrise Wednesday as the northeast swell begins to move out. 


Surf along north facing shores will remain small into Friday, except for shores exposed to northeast swells. An upward trend is expected late Friday through the weekend due to a combination of expected north-northeast and west-northwest swells. The north- northeast swell should steadily fill in late Friday, then peak over the weekend. The west-northwest swell is forecast to build down the island chain through the day Saturday, producing surf which will peak near HSA threshold across exposed north and west facing shores late Sunday. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small through midweek, with mainly background energy moving through. An upward trend is expected Friday as a long-period south-southwest swell arrives. This swell will peak late Friday into Saturday, then ease Sunday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
