Just a test: Monthly all-hazard warning siren system set for test on Friday, March 1

The monthly all-hazard outdoor warning siren system is set for testing at 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 1. PC: Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 1, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency announced. The one-minute siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System.

During the test, all outdoor warning sirens will sound a minute-long steady tone known as the “Attention Alert Signal.” The live broadcast test will be conducted in cooperation with Hawai‘i’s TV and radio stations. This test will not be accompanied by an exercise or drill.

The outdoor siren system warns members of the public during emergencies. “If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels,” the announcement said.

Information may be provided by radio or TV broadcasts or a cellular wireless emergency alert.

Wireless emergency alerts deliver sound-and-text warnings to compatible mobile cellular phones. The Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert notifications are sent via the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure, managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information may be found in the front section of telephone directories in most counties as well as online in the “Get Ready” section of ready.hawaii.gov. For the latest information, visit the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency website. Or, to sign up for county alerts, go to ready.hawaii.gov.

Maui County’s Emergency Management Agency can be reached at 808-270-7285.